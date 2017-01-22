THP investigating fatal crash along Oak Ridge highway

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A spokesperson for THP says they are investigating a fatal car crash along Pellissippi and Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville Saturday night.

Northbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked according to TDOT Smartway. Southbound traffic should experience little to no delays.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 3 a.m.

No more information has been released at this time. WATE 6 On Your Side will continue to update you with the latest.

This is a breaking news story. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side App for updates.