Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 near Papermill

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Road crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 along mile marker 383 Saturday night according to TDOT’s Smartway cameras.

TDOT says eastbound traffic is affected with right lanes blocked. The accident is expected to be cleared by 3 a.m.

Westbound traffic is not expected to experience delays.

The accident occurred just minutes after a fatal accident along Pellissippi and Oak Ridge Highway.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and you can Download the WATE 6 On Your Side App for updates.>