Maryville Wounded Warrior dance at Presdential Inauguration Ball goes viral

MARYVILLE (WATE)- The photo that’s been shared thousands of times; captured during Michael and Stephanie Trost’s first dance together in five years.

The Trost’s attended the invitation only Salute To Our Armed Services Ball Held at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. The was also attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as military leaders.

“It was electric in there. It was palpable. There was something about it that was unique,” said Trost. “I’m just lucky that I got to go along with my wife. We’re just so grateful to have been able to attend.”

Trost served 32 years in the Army and is a Purple Heart recipient. In 2012, he was injured after being shot in the leg while serving overseas and opted to have his injured leg amputated.

Michael’s dance at the inauguration ball marked the first time he danced in five years.

Amazing! God bless him and his loving caretaker. 🇺🇸🙏 https://t.co/gHllJh0utA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 22, 2017

“That moment of just dancing for me and Stephanie was like a moment of relief,” said Trost.

“A moment of ‘we made it’. To do it there at the ball at the same time, was really something. It was great.”

Trost calls his wife, Stephanie, the “unsung hero” of their story as he is currently receiving treatment at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“My heart is in East Tennessee I just appreciate all those people that have pulled for me. I can’t wait to come home.”