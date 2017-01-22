Man hugs strangers while blindfolded at the presidential inauguration

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(Credit: WIAT)
(Credit: WIAT)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WATE) — Alabama man David Sadler was giving out hugs at the presidential inauguration Friday while blindfolded.

By the man’s feet was a sign that read, “You do not have to fear me, I count, you count, we count. We the people will make America greater, together.”

One person after another walked up and gave Sadler a hug; some of those people were even brought to tears.

Sadler leads the “Do You Count?” campaign which he started to help restore hope and self-worth in Americans through faith.

“Light a fire for your passion and when you do that, people will come from all around to watch you burn. So I can say this for 2017, we’re going to move around the country and we’re going to pray and hope that people contact with the message and sit back and watch us burn,” Sadler said.

 

