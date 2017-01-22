“Incredible Tiny Homes” builds 5 homes in 6 days

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Demo home for the Tiny House Wokrshop
Demo home for the Tiny House Wokrshop

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The  “Incredible Tiny Homes” workshop in Morristown that featured a crash course on how to build the homes is packing up.

Previous StoryTiny homes workshop in Morristown making five homes in less than a week

The six day workshop successfully built five tiny homes for multiple East Tennessee families.

“Incredible Tiny Homes” owner Randy Jones says his workers and the homeowners put in over 80 hours this week in completing every home.

“To see the homeowners participate i mean everybody here has got along and everybody here is still okay and i think that’s awesome,” said Jones.

For the home-owners who paid to participate in the workshop, they leave Sunday with their homes paid in full and ready for use with full water and plumbing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s