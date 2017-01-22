“Incredible Tiny Homes” builds 5 homes in 6 days

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The “Incredible Tiny Homes” workshop in Morristown that featured a crash course on how to build the homes is packing up.

Previous Story: Tiny homes workshop in Morristown making five homes in less than a week

The six day workshop successfully built five tiny homes for multiple East Tennessee families.

“Incredible Tiny Homes” owner Randy Jones says his workers and the homeowners put in over 80 hours this week in completing every home.

“To see the homeowners participate i mean everybody here has got along and everybody here is still okay and i think that’s awesome,” said Jones.

For the home-owners who paid to participate in the workshop, they leave Sunday with their homes paid in full and ready for use with full water and plumbing.