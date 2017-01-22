Four dead, three injured after tornado rips through southern Georgia

Related Coverage Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 3

Southwest Georgia was pounded by severe weather Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least four people died during the storm. Information is limited at this time.

Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people have died as a result of the storm.

Both people were in the same home in Barney that was displaced into Hwy 122.

At least three injuries were confirmed in Thomas County.

The sheriff’s office said a mobile home at Airline and Centennial Road was destroyed with a man inside.

Damage reported so far after the storms

The Crisp County sheriff’s office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding. Public works and Crisp County Power were set to hit the streets to help out.

The storm also blew over a stop sign at the intersection of Gleneagles and Desert Court in Albany. A tree fell on two small cars. No word on the amount of damage done to the cars.

The severe thunderstorms that rolled through this afternoon left an Ashburn family without a home tonight. A massive tree fell through the living room, causing the roof to cave in and breaking a window and leaving lots of water damage.

Three people were rescued after being trapped in their home in Worth County.

Related Coverage: Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 3