Townsend braces for fun ahead of Snowdown festival

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Townsend is bracing for its Snowdown festival which runs from January 26-29.

Many Townsend businesses are taking part in the festival. It will feature an assortment of food, events, classes, activities, and more.

The Townsend Artisan Guild will offer textile arts classes, and the foothills quilters guild will have quilting demonstrations. The event will also feature singer/songwriters and some of regional historians will speak. If you’re hungry, plan on going to Sunday’s church breakfast, the chili cook off competition, or to a wide selection of food and beverage pairings.

Pricing for all the events vary based on activity, and for a full look at the events go to http://www.townsendsnowdown.com/events/.

