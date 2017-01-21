Thousands show up to march for women’s rights in downtown Knoxville

One day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, citizens across East Tennessee are showing concern for their futures.

Thousands of men, women and children marched down the streets of downtown Knoxville to bring awareness to women’s rights.

“I’m fighting for equal rights for all Americans,” said Kim Spoon. “Women shouldn’t have to ask for equal rights. They are ours to take.”

Event organizers say 2,300 people RSVP’D to the event but at least 3,000 people showed up to march, encircling the entire downtown area.

Men also came to the event to show support for the women in their lives.

“My mom is in DC today and I couldn’t make it to DC but I could make it here to lend support to her and her voice,” said Matt Tomlinson.

“As well as to show solidarity to these thousands of people that showed up here today.”

The event lasted approximately two hours. Organizers say the turnout was bigger than expected