See dinosaurs at the Knoxville Convention Center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed! is at the Knoxville Convention Center January 21 and 22.

Dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years, but the whole family has a chance to see Stegosaurus, Velociraptor, and T-Rex up close and personal in the Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed! walk-through exhibit.  The fun also includes a kid’s Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, and more.  Kids can even become junior paleontologists and dig for fossils.

Tickets are $15 for adults and children, and $12 for seniors.  There are other pricing plans for large groups.  Doors will be open from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm on Saturday.

