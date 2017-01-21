Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of selling cookies

Related Coverage Harriman girl scout troop donating cookie money to animal shelter

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Girl scouts across the country are selling cookies for the 100th straight year this year.

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians kicked off the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program on January 13, and cookies will continue to be sold until early February. Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie selling program, generating almost $800 million each year. Over 50 million households nationwide purchase cookies every season, and all the net money raised stays with the local councils and troops.

If you know a Girl Scout or a Girl Scout family, ask if they have a girl selling cookies this year and place your order with them. You can also download the Girl Scouts’ Cookie Finder app to track down a box!

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians is 10 thousand girls and volunteers strong in 46 counties in the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Tri-Cities metro areas. For more information on the Girl Scouts or to become involved go to their website www.girlscoutcsa.org.

