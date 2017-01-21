Four arrested after short standoff in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County police have arrested four individuals, three of whom are juveniles, after a brief standoff outside of a residence on Alnwick Boulevard Friday morning.

Taylor Johnathan Perkins, 19, of Blue Forrest Court, Maryville, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Bond amount and court date for Perkins has not yet been set.

Three male juveniles, ages 17, 16, and 15 were also arrested.

They are being held at the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a hearing within 72 hours according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old, who has an address in Cleveland, is being charged with delinquent by violation of aftercare, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to sell, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), and unruly by runaway.

The two other juveniles, both from Blount County, are each being charged with unruly by runaway and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) by delinquent.

Blount County police say approximately two weeks ago, the 17-year-old escaped from a juvenile detention facility in the Chattanooga area.

Officers say the 17-year-old made threats to kill law enforcement officers who approached him.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office received information that the juvenile was staying at a residence on Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville, and that he was possibly in possession of multiple guns and narcotics.

Patrol units with Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and attempted to make contact with him. Deputies surrounded the residence and utilized a P.A. system to communicate with him.

One by one, four individuals came out, more than an hour after negotiations began.

After clearing the residence, deputies found marijuana for resale as well as methamphetamine, a large amount of cash, and a gun. None of the individuals who were inside reside at the Alnwick Boulevard residence.

The arrests were made without incident, and no one was injured.