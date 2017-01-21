KNOXVILLE (WATE) – KPD officers have arrested a total of nine people after conducting an operation targeting panhandlers along major intersections and interstate ramps throughout the city Friday, January 20.
KPD says each of the offenders were picked up in areas that had received numerous complaints from citizens.
Each suspect arrested during the operation has been charged with aggressive panhandling and obstructing the roadway.
KPD has identified the arrested subjects as: David Martin, Eric Martin, Joey Patterson, Maurice Hopkins, Robert Rickman, Tammy Easter, Tony McAmis, Willard Phelps and William Dungannon (Not Pictured below).
PHOTOS: 9 arrested in Knoxville panhandling operation
