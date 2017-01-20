Zoo Knoxville to host job fair

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville will be hosting a job fair Friday and Saturday.

Job seekers can submit applications and be interviewed for seasonal, variable hour positions. More than 60 seasonal jobs and variable positions up to 30 hours a week are available. Job areas include guest services, admissions, retail, rides and attractions, and tram operations. Starting dates begin in late winter and early spring.

The zoo is looking for applicants who share the organization’s values. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. If under 18 years of age, a parent and guardian must be present.

Applications are available online or in person at the fair. Online applicants can attend either day of the fair without an appointment.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the zoo.

 

