Young-Williams provides families the opportunity to foster pets

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Young Williams offers many ways for pets to have new homes. The organization has a foster and Adoption Ambassador program.

Fostering can increase the chance for a pet to be adopted because foster families are able to determine the pet’s personality. The process allows pets to become more social.

Young Williams says fostering is only temporary. Cats only need minimal space and adding another dog to your routine does not have to be a hassle.

A perfect spot in your home for a foster pet can be an office or spare bedroom.

There are many options for potential foster families. They can choose if they would like to foster a bunny, dog or cat. Young-Williams is able to accommodate.

One of the pets available is Janis Hoplin, a lionhead rabbit. She is two-months old.

For more information, visit Young-Williams Animal Center’s website.