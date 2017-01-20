UT announces athletic director search firm, committee including Peyton Manning, Jimmy Haslam

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has announced it has selected a firm to help with the search for a new athletics director and a search committee that includes such names as Peyton Manning and Jimmy Haslam.

UT intends to award a contract to Turnkey Sports and Entertainment to help Chancellor-elect Beverly Davenport select a replacement for the outgoing Dave Hart. The competitive bid process began in December. UT says it selected Turnkey because of its “extensive experience selecting and hiring the highest-caliber leaders exclusively in the sports arena.”

Davenport has also assembled a search committee that includes Peyton Manning, senior associate athletics director Donna Thomas, alumnus and UT trustee Charlie Anderson, CEO of Pilot Flying J and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and Professor Donald Bruce, UT’s faculty representative for the SEC and the NCAA. Raja Jubran, alumnus and vice chair of the UT Board of Trustees will chair the search committee.

Turnkey will begin seeking applications, interviewing and vetting potential candidates as soon as their purchase order is finalized, which should happen next week.

Previous story: ESPN sources: Phillip Fulmer is ‘top candidate’ for UT athletic director job

Former head coach Phillip Fulmer and UT-Chattanooga Athletics Director David Blackburn have emerged as early front runners for the position, according to several sources. Current Athletic Director Dave Hart is retiring at the end of June.