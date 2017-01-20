Things to do in East Tennessee: January 20-22

Related Coverage Many to participate in Women’s March events across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many events are happening across East Tennessee, from coffee and singing competitions to a job fair. What are your plans?

All Weekend

CoffeeChamps

On Friday, Honeybee Coffee Co. will be hosting a launch party for the competition weekend at its new downtown Knoxville location, 700 Sevier Avenue. There will be food, coffee and craft beer. The event is from 6 p.m. to 98 p.m. There will be an after party at Wild Love Bakehouse.

On Saturday and Sunday, the CoffeeChamps event features qualifying competitions for the 2017 U.S. Coffee Championship. Attendees can taste and learn about specialty coffee. Competitions include: Barista Competition, Brewers Cup, Roaster Competition, Cup Tasters Competition and Latte Art Competition. Saturday and Sunday’s events will be at the Knoxville Convention Center.

For tickets, visit the CoffeeChamps’ website.

Women’s March

There will be three marches in East Tennessee during the weekend.

There will be a march in at the University of Tennessee Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A march in Downtown Knoxville starting at Market Square from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m and a march in Anderson County on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

Anderson County’s event will also feature a live-stream of the Women’s March on Washington and child care will be provided.

Related: Many to particpate in Women’s March in Knoxville

Friday-Saturday

Zoo Knoxville Job Fair

Job seekers can submit applications and be interviewed for seasonal, variable hour positions. The zoo is looking for applicants who share the organization’s values.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old. If under 18 years of age, a parent and guardian must be present. Applications are available online or in person at the fair.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the zoo.

Saturday

Cumberland Piano Trio

The Oak Ridge Music Association will be hosting the performance at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 7:30 p.m. The music group will play Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Trio in D minor and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1 in B major. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for young adults (19-29 years of age), and free for children and students 18-years-old or younger.

Winter Art and Antiques Auction

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Case Antiques, 2240 Sutherland Avenue. Attendees can bid on art, antiques and jewelry from Tennessee estates, museums and private collections. Bids can be made in person, online, by phone or written in advance. For more information, visit Case Antiques’ website.

A Cappella Tournament

The International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella will host its South Quarterfinal at the University of Tennessee. The University of Tennessee will have two teams competing: VOLT and UT Singers. Other schools with teams in the competition include: the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Appalachian State University, Vanderbilt University, Lees-McRae College, Belmont University and Roanoke College. Tickets are available online.

Sunday

Israeli Film Festival

The free event at the Arstein Jewish Community Center will feature two films and a discussion with Rachel Harris. The event starts at 1 p.m.