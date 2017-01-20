Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland band marches in Inauguration Day Parade

Click here to view on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Bands from all over the country have traveled to Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day Parade, including the “Pride of the Southland Band.”

Trump will make his way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, leading a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands and floats. As the parade ends at the White House, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, their spouses and special guests will then review the parade as it passes in front of the Presidential Reviewing Stand.

The “Pride of the Southland” will be among 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, according to CNN. Other organizations include: The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, the US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, Boy Scouts of America, and more.

Protestors have clogged the ticket checkpoints to get into the parade. Police in riot gear line up to block protestors.