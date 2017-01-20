Tennessee Highway Patrol helps with security during Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with security Friday during the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. and the inaugural parade which followed.

Troopers posted updates to THP’s Twitter profile all day. They were stationed between the U.S. Capitol and the White House and began their day around 2 a.m. when they arrived at their post.

THP troopers said crowds in their area were peaceful as the parade came through. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence chose the area behind THP’s security area to exit their vehicles with their families, something THP said they were very proud of.

