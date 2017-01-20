Tennessee Highway Patrol helps with security during Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with security Friday during the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. and the inaugural parade which followed.

Troopers posted updates to THP’s Twitter profile all day. They were stationed between the U.S. Capitol and the White House and began their day around 2 a.m. when they arrived at their post.

Related: Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America’s 45th president

Our view this morning as we arrived on post at 2:00am. pic.twitter.com/G82qglI4rQ — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

Our post is directly in the middle between the Capitol and the White House. Very honored and humbled. pic.twitter.com/647P4f18JK — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

THP troopers said crowds in their area were peaceful as the parade came through. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence chose the area behind THP’s security area to exit their vehicles with their families, something THP said they were very proud of.

THP was very proud President Donald Trump & Vice President Mike Pence chose THP's area of security to exit their vehicles with their family. pic.twitter.com/j7xvPEpPSp — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 21, 2017

PHOTOS: THP at the presidential inauguration View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)