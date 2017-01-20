Tennessee Highway Patrol helps with security during Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with security Friday during the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. and the inaugural parade which followed.
Troopers posted updates to THP’s Twitter profile all day. They were stationed between the U.S. Capitol and the White House and began their day around 2 a.m. when they arrived at their post.
Related: Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America’s 45th president
THP troopers said crowds in their area were peaceful as the parade came through. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence chose the area behind THP’s security area to exit their vehicles with their families, something THP said they were very proud of.
PHOTOS: THP at the presidential inauguration
PHOTOS: THP at the presidential inauguration x
Latest Galleries
-
GALLERY: Inauguration protests
-
PHOTOS: Heavy police presence along Ridgebrook apartment complex
-
PHOTOS: Donald Trump wax figure
-
Bike from Ratatouille in Wall-E
-
Bike from Ratatouille in Wall-E
-
Bike from Ratatouille in Wall-E
-
Lightning McQueen in Toy Story 3 and Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear in Up!
-
Lightning McQueen in Toy Story 3 and Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear in Up!
-
Arlo in Monsters University
-
Arlo in Monsters University