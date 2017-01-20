Maryville College students watch, react as Donald Trump is sworn into office

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Students and faculty at Maryville College gathered at Bartlett Hall to watch history unfold as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

For Maryville College Professor Dr. Mark O’Gorman, Donald Trump is one of several presidents he’s watched take office, but for some of his students and their peers, it’s their first.

“It’s always a moment of history to bring together the campus community every four-years on January 20th to either celebrate a re-election or the transition of power to a new president, including President Trump today,” O’Gorman said.

Corrinne McClure is a junior at Maryville College and didn’t vote for Donald Trump, but felt it was important to see her first political experience through to the end.

“I don’t support Donald Trump, I don’t support his policies but I respect the president of the United States,” McClure said. ”To watch someone who I grew up with as president be ushered out and watch someone new come in, I don’t think it’s my place to oppose anyone’s policies if I’m not well versed on them and I think it’s important for me to see them through and through.”

“And the fact that she wanted to take the time, she wanted to see the historical moment, shows frankly the level of civility and maturity I see in so many of our Maryville College students,” said Professor O’Gorman.

McClure wasn’t the only one. Friday’s inaugural watch party crowd was a mix of supporters and non-supporters.

“I want to respect the new president, I didn’t vote for President Trump but I respect him and I’m hopeful that he can help the country and help us do good things,” said Maryville College student Molly Ridgeway.

“It’s exciting that I participated in this democracy you know… I feel like a citizen I feel like somebody who helped make this decision,” said student and Maryville College Republican’s Club president Joshua Anderson. “It just feels exciting to know that I was a part of electing the president who’s being sworn in right now.”