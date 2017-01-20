Knoxville woman discusses former employee VP Mike Pence

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville woman has a special connection with Vice President Michael Pence.

Formerly, the former vice president hosted a political talk show on the radio in Indianapolis. His boss and program director for WNDE 12.60 AM now works for a Knoxville public relations firm.

Pam Rhodes believes the talk show catapulted Pence’s political career. The show ran in the early 1990s. Pence did the talk show after he was defeated for a congressional seat twice.

“That’s been the key to his success,” said Rhodes. After hosting the show, Pence won his first election in 2000.

