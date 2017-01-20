Knoxville police save driver, passenger with overdose antidote after crash

Related Coverage Knoxville police begin carrying drug overdose antidote

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police officers were able to rescue a driver and passenger with a lifesaving dose of Naloxone after a drug overdose led to a crash in West Knoxville on Thursday.

The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to a two vehicle crash on Lovell Road. A vehicle had rolled into the vehicle in front of them, which had stopped for a red light. When officers arrived, they found the driver and passenger in the vehicle that caused the crash were both unresponsive due to an overdose.

Officers quickly administered Naloxone to both people. They were both alert and talking before they were taken to the hospital. Drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug use were found in the vehicle.

Knoxville police officers say they have saved the lives of 46 people since they began carrying Naloxone in 2015.

