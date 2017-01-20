Inauguration Day brings transitions to presidential twitter accounts

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Immediately after President Donald Trump was sworn into office a change was made…to Twitter.

The official twitter handle belonging to the President of the United States, the first lady and the vice president were transferred from former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden to Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Michael Pence.

Because there was only a change to the twitter handles, people who were originally following @POTUS, @FLOTUS and @VP are now following @POTUS44, @FLOTUS44 and @VP44.

New accounts were created for Trump’s presidency, the first lady and the vice president. In order to follow the new first family and the vice president, twitter users must manually press the “follow” button.

The new accounts were bare with no tweets since the Inauguration Ceremony was still in progress. However, they soon to gain many followers.

Before the Inauguration Ceremony, Trump told reporters that he would still use his personal twitter account (@realDonaldTrump). He started tweeting from his orignal accounts soon after the ceremony ended.

