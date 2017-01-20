Butch Jones announces 2 new coaching changes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee football head coach Butch Jones announced that he is promoting Larry Scott to offensive coordinator.

Also, Mike Canales has agreed to become the quarterbacks coach and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was given additional duties as special teams coordinator. Previously Scott served as the tight ends and special teams coordinator for the Volunteers.

“Larry played an important role in the success we had offensively last year and was heavily involved in all aspects of our game plan, both during the week and on game day. We felt it was vital to maintain our continuity on offense and keep building on what we have established the past four seasons,” said Jones.

Canales, who has long been rumored as a frontrunner for the quarterback coaching position, has a 32-year coaching career that includes coaching the Miami Hurricanes San Diego Chargers, North Carolina State and South Florida. He has coached five different quarterbacks that have earned All-America recognitions and been a part of teams that have appeared in eight bowl games. He spent the 2016 season at his alma mater, Utah State, where he served as the assistant head coach/running backs/tight ends coach.

“I’m also really excited about adding Mike Canales to our staff. Mike has recruited, coached and developed numerous quarterbacks at the collegiate level. He will be of great benefit to our players and staff with his extensive experience and knowledge of the quarterback position,” said Jones.

#Vols hire Mike Canales as QB coach and promote former tight ends/special teams coordinator Larry Scott to Offensive Coordinator. — Emily Proud (@EmProWATE) January 20, 2017