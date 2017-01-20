Bead Corum watches as Donald Trump becomes president

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From one of the first times she heard Donald Trump speak, Beada Corum said she knew he would become president.

Corum, who is now 94, registered to vote for the first time so she could cast her ballot for Trump. Her story went viral on Facebook after it was shared by Trump’s campaign.

In the last year, Corum has met with Trump, spoke at a number of his events and even made it to the list of Republican delegates. She couldn’t make it to the inauguration because of her health but watched intently from her home in Corryton.

