Bead Corum watches as Donald Trump becomes president

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From one of the first times she heard Donald Trump speak, Beada Corum said she knew he would become president.

Corum, who is now 94, registered to vote for the first time so she could cast her ballot for Trump. Her story went viral on Facebook after it was shared by Trump’s campaign.

In the last year, Corum has met with Trump, spoke at a number of his events and even made it to the list of Republican delegates. She couldn’t make it to the inauguration because of her health but watched intently from her home in Corryton.

Lots of cheering at the Corum house today #Inauguration Ms. Beada says she knew 2nd time Donald Trump spoke he would be President #WATE pic.twitter.com/azdMIatI9k — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) January 20, 2017

Vice President-Elect Mike Pence walking out during #Inauguration and Ms. Beada says, "I think he's gained weight." 😂😂😂 #WATE pic.twitter.com/nlSKF7dpb6 — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) January 20, 2017

I'm w/ Ms. Beada Corum watching the #Inauguration of Donald Trump. The 94yr old voted for 1st time ever in her life & it was for Trump #WATE pic.twitter.com/ltvnUmBUer — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) January 20, 2017