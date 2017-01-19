Young-Williams Animal Center closed Thursday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center said they will be closed Thursday while shelter staff test for a possible contagion.

The animal center said both Young-Williams Animal Center on Division Street and Young-Williams Animal Village on Bearden Hill are closed to the public. In order to protect the other animals, Courtney Kliman with Young-Williams said it is standard protocol for the shelter to close and clean the shelter if they have an animal that may be sick. She said they are running tests and there is no outbreak of disease.

For more information on adopting a pet, contact Young-Williams Animal Center at (865) 215-6599 or visit their website.