YMCA launches new program for cancer survivors

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A number of YMCA branches will be introducing a new program focused on cancer survivors called: Livestrong.

Livestrong is a 12-week program that features members who have ever been diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

“Once you’ve been diagnosed with cancer you’re a survivor,” says Vickey Beard of YMCA East Tennessee.

“It matters not how far from the treatment you’ve come whether it was yesterday or six months ago, you’re a cancer survivor.”

Livestrong will feature exercise routines exclusively made for cancer survivors along with social activities and special guest seminars.

The program is currently available at Knoxville’s Davis Family YMCA off Northshore Drive, Cansler Family YMCA off Jessamine street in Knoxville and the Downtown YMCA in Chattanooga.

Eligible members do not have to be YMCA members and the program is free to join.

