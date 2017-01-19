UT to host 2017 Orange and White Game

Related Coverage Vols compete in annual spring Orange and White game

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The annual DISH Orange and White Game will be held in April in Neyland Stadium.

Head coach Butch Jones and players will be giving autographs during Fan Appreciation Day before the game. Also, Tennessee spirit teams, including Smokey, will be taking photos with fans.

More than 67,000 people attended last year’s game. The orange team ended up beating the white team 70-63.

The game is free at will be at 4 p.m. on April 22.

