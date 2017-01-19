United Way raises $13M

Related Coverage United Way of Greater Knoxville call centers offer help

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville has surpassed their 2016 campaign goal.

Amy Miles, head of United Way of Greater Knoxville’s 2016 fundraising efforts, said their goal was $13,350,000 and the charity have raised more than $13,352,523.

“This has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career and I am so thankful to have been given this unique opportunity to raise funds to help people right here in our own community,” said Miles.

That’s an increase of $201,476 from their 2015 campaign. The money raised will help more than 100,000 people in the greater Knoxville area in addition to funding over 100 local programs during 2017.

At a campaign breakfast to celebrate the 2016 campaign, special guest Tocarro Sendejo talked about how United Way of Greater Knoxville has helped her. Sendejo said she turned to Family Promise of Knoxville when she found herself living in a hotel, using her savings to survive, working ten hours a day and trying to support five kids. Without the help of Family Promise, the Going Home Staying Home program and United Way funds, Sendejo acknowledges “I don’t know where we would be.”

Ken Lowe, CEO of Scripps Network Inc., will lead the 2017 campaign efforts for United Way of Greater Knoxville. Lowe said he will try to top 2016’s fundraising efforts.

“Strong communities have a direct impact on the quality of life for all of us. We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to make an impact through such a worthy organization,” said Lowe.

