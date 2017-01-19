Tennessee man charged with stealing $100K from cattlemen across US

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man charged with stealing more than $100,000 from 29 cattlemen across the United States remains in jail in Sumner County.

Hendersonville police say the man, Timothy Evans, was selling GPS technology to keep tabs on cattle, but all the cattlemen got were false promises.

Brian Dunn owns a cattle ranch in St. John, Kansas. He owns 400 cows.

“I just spent three days in an ice storm, slept four hours in the last three days taking care of cattle and baby calves being born,” he said.

Since cows sometimes wander away and Dunn’s property is very large, the ranch owner began looking into ear tag technology that would let him know where his cows were at all times.

Last March, he began talking with Evans.

The Hendersonville man claimed to be a long-time cattleman who was the president and CEO of a company called Cattle Traxx, which supposedly supplied GPS ear tag technology to ranchers.

“We were looking at it from management. We are scattered on various pastures, not like the ranches you consider in Montana. We are scattered over many miles, and one place is a federal wildlife refuge with many acres and many gates, and sometimes people leave gates open and cattle get out and we have to get them back in,” Dunn explained.

He continued, “We thought we could use that tool and it would save time and labor and we’d know where out cattle were all the time and it looked like an intriguing product. It seemed legit and I called Tim [Evans] and we spent hours on the phone. From our conversations, I thought the product was good and we sent the money and the produce never showed up.”

Dunn says he ordered $10,000 in product from Evans.

When he never received his purchase, he called the Hendersonville Police Department, where the company was reportedly headquartered.

“I’m self-employed and I want to ring his neck every time I think about it,” Dunn said.

Police said Dunn is just one victim and Evans allegedly took $123,000 from 29 cattle ranchers all across the United States.

“I don’t appreciate it very much,” Dunn said. “He turned into a pretty big scammer, in my opinion. It turned out to be a pretty big hoax.”

Police said when Evans was arrested he was sleeping on a friend’s couch.

He remains jailed in Sumner County on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.