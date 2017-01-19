Smokies seeing regrowth nearly 2 months after wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Sunday will mark two months since deadly wildfires tore through Gatlinburg and the surrounding area.

One of those fires originated in the Chimney Tops area of the Smokies and ended up burning over 10,000 acres in the national park.

Over the coming weeks, crews will be working on the Chimney Tops trail, among others, to rehab, reconfigure, and make them safe for hikers again.

“There are some areas we’re going to be able to reconfigure but some parts of the trail will never be the same just because of the amount of damage from the fire,” said Park Superintendent Cassius Cash.

Park rangers immediately seeded slopes after the fires ceased and now that weeks have passed, much of the grass has regrown. Scientists will also be visiting the park in coming weeks to test the recovery of wildlife and vegetation.

“What you don’t want to happen is to have any kind of landslides because the vegetation that was once there has been burned and removed,” said Cash

The intensity of the wildfire and the damage varies throughout the park. 65-percent of the 10,000 acres burned were considered “low fire”, meaning vegetation is charred but much will grow back healthy.

The remaining 35-percent of those acres faced moderate to high fire intensity, leaving much of the plant-life destroyed.

Superintendent Cash says future wildlife tests will show how the park is moving forward, healing, and learning from the devastating fires.

In the next week, GSMNP will also have a team come in and look at their tactics and decisions made up to and during the wildfire in November, as part of an Individual Fire Review.

“We can learn from them and fire communities throughout the country can learn from them as well,” said Cash.

About 1.5 to 2 percent of the Smokies were burned according to park officials because the entire park covers roughly half a million acres.