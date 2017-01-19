Pigeon Forge wildfire recovery center set to close

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge disaster recovery center located at Factory Outlet Mall will end operations on 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 according to FEMA.

Survivors affected by the Sevier County wildfires may still visit the Gatlinburg recovery center off Proffitt Road, which remains open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visiting a disaster recovery center is not required to register for FEMA assistance.

After the Pigeon Forge center closes, disaster survivors can still register for assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their claims through the FEMA mobile app or by going to the disaster assistance website here.

Recovery officials encourage wildfire survivors who registered for disaster assistance to stay in touch with FEMA.

If survivors change addresses or phone numbers they should update FEMA with the information. Missing or erroneous information could result in delays in receiving assistance.

Monday, Feb. 13 is the deadline to register with FEMA for disaster assistance for the Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 wildfires in Sevier County.