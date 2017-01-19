Harriman girl scout troop donating cookie money to animal shelter

HARRIMAN (WATE) – A brand new girl scout troop out of Harriman announced they will be donating a portion of the proceeds they receive from girl scout cookies to the Roane County animal shelter.

The funds will go toward purchasing dog and cat foods as well as toys for the shelter.

The troop also announced the debut of their newest cookie flavor: Smores.

Harriman girl scouts will be selling all types of cookies at most Harriman grocery stores including: Walmart, Food City and Kroger.

The troop says they will also try to branch out to certain stores in Knoxville.