Gatlinburg Answers: Questions about unemployment insurance, disaster loans

GATLINBURG (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side has made a commitment to answering questions about the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg, the rebuilding process, and the help that’s out there.

“Is there a fund for those still employed, but whose income has declined due to two week closure and fewer tourists now?”- Renee

FEMA says the state had a disaster unemployment insurance program in the weeks after the fire, but the deadly to apply was January 16, which has already passed. Still, FEMA says it’s a good idea to contact the state’s unemployment office.

“Rebuilding will be costly and even though we had insurance, rebuilding will be more expensive than the policy coverage, especially with different materials and building requirements” – Kimberly Clark

Clark owned rental properties in Chalet Village and wants to know about funds for rebuilding. FEMA says she should submit an application to the Small Business Association’s disaster loan process. SBA staff is available at the disaster centers and the SBA Recovery Center in Gatlinburg.

If you have a question, call the Gatlinburg Answers hotline at (865) 633-6867 or email rebulidinggatlinburg@wate.com.