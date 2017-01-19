East Tennessee brewery planning to move to larger location

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The old Standard Knitting Mill in Knoxville could have a new tenant as early as this year.

Owner of Saw Works Brewery, Adam Palmer, has announced his plan to move the company to the mill, hopefully by the end of 2017, as just one of multiple potential tenants.

The move comes as the craft beer industry continues to grow in East Tennessee.

“I think the easiest way to define craft beer is boutique, local, hands on,” said Palmer.

“The word craft is what it is, the folks that make craft beer, the brewers, they’re artists.”

When Saw Works first opened its doors in 2010 Palmer says they were one of three breweries in the area.

Fast forward to 2017, he says there are now 15 licensed breweries in and around the city of Knoxville.

“The growth I think is because of the ease of entry now through legislation,” Palmer said. “There’s been a lot more changes to allow for breweries to exist and come on board.”

According to Palmer, there are a lot of businesses in east Tennessee that exist because of the craft beer scene.

Many people calling Knoxville a must see place for a relatively new term, ‘beer tourism.’

“You have new craft beer markets, you have Knox Brew Tours… Knox Brew Tours three-years ago couldn’t exist because there weren’t enough breweries to do tours with,” said Palmer.

“What we’re trying to do is make people feel more informed on what they’re drinking and why they’re drinking it, and the people who make it and why they create it,” said creator of Knox Brew Tours, Zack Roskop.

“We feel the more educated they are, the more likely they are to consume it… the more likely they are to pursue it.”

Two-years ago Roskop built a website and bought a mini-bus off of Craigslist, becoming Knoxville’s first craft beer brewery tour bus.

“I love people, I love craft beer and I love the city of Knoxville,” said Roskop.

In addition to moving into the Standard Knitting Mill, Saw Works Brewing Company will also be opening a tasting room at the Knoxville Center Mall next to the movie theater.

“There’s a lot of growth, the economic impact is significant when you go from three or four breweries up to 15 and almost 20 by the end of the year,” said Palmer.