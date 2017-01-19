East Tennesseans head to Washington D.C. for Inauguration

Related Coverage UT band leaves for Washington D.C. to march in Inaugural Parade

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many East Tennesseans boarded buses early Thursday morning in Knoxville to travel to the nation’s capital for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

For some, the inauguration is an opportunity to see history take place in person.

Jeanna Scealf said, “It will be fun to see the change of power take place and the celebration of democracy for our nation.”

Army veteran Karen Coleman is attending the inauguration because she believes in Trump’s message. “I just want to show my support in Donald Trump,” said Coleman. “I want to see America grow and be what it used to be.”

For Eric Burnett, the inauguration is a chance to spend time with his father and young son Wilkes and see the election process through the end.

“We started out following all of the candidates and my little boy got involved from early on,” he said.

Burnett believes Trump brings a fresh take on politics.

The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland band will also be at the inauguration. The group will be performing with many organizations across the country during the parade.

