Civil Rights Lawsuit against Memphis Police and Elvis Presley Enterprises

Related Coverage Memphis group plans protest of Graceland vigil

MEMPHIS (WATN) – The City of Memphis and Elvis Presley Enterprises are being sued over civil rights violations.

A complaint filed today in federal court stems from a vigil held at Graceland last August. Five people who are African American claim they were discriminated against and not allowed to participate in the vigil because of their race. They say the treatment violated deprived them of rights under the United States and Tennessee Constitutions, as well as violated a slew of other claims under federal and state law.

The lawsuit specifically alleges Memphis Police and Elvis Presley Enterprises allowed white people into the public vigil and streets surrounding Graceland but blocked African Americans in the same line to enter.

The lawsuit also claims some of the plaintiffs who said “black lives matter” while on the grounds were approached by officers and instructed to leave.

One claim alleges Memphis Police physically carried someone out by the arms when she did not immediately move.

Memphis Police and Elvis Presley Enterprises are accused of depriving the African American plaintiffs their constitutional rights to equal access, as well as a slew of other claims under federal and state law. The complaint does not say whether any of the five were part of a protest that happened the same evening nearby.

City spokespeople say they cannot comment on pending litigation. Elvis Presley Enterprises has not yet responded to our request for comment.

Related: Memphis group plans protest of Graceland vigil