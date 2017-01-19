Cancer patients, survivors gather in Knoxville to voice concerns over Affordable Care Act repeal

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cancer patients and their supporters gathered outside of Senator Lamar Alexander’s office Thursday afternoon to voice their concerns concerning the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“My biggest concern as a cancer patient is that if the pre-existing conditions limitation and the lifetime cap on expenses were not available, then I would basically be uninsurable for the rest of my life,” said cancer patient Vanessa Hirschhorn.

Republican leaders, including Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, are in support of repealing the affordable care act and replacing it.

“To be honest it terrifies me,” said Hirschhorn. “I lose sleep about it all the time because as a single mom I’m trying to work full time through chemo and that’s hard enough.”

Many of the participants say they would be okay with a replacement, but only if that replacement has better coverage than the Affordable Care Act does right now.

“Go for it, I’d love to see a replacement plan,” said cancer survivor Kristina Mclean. “They’ve had eight years and I haven’t seen one yet, but I’d love to see a comprehensive replacement plan.”

Following their gathering participants took their concerns to Senator Alexander’s staff inside his Knoxville office.

