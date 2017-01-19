Campbell County inmate escapes hospital, located in nearby camper

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Christopher Dean Wilhoit (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
Christopher Dean Wilhoit (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – An inmate was charged with evading arrest after he escaped custody at the LaFollette Medical Center.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Dean Wilhoit, 41, was brought to the LaFollette Medical Center Monday at around 4:45 p.m. The officer watching him said Wilhoit asked to use the restroom.

The officer said he stood outside the bathroom in the hospital with the door cracked, but when he turned his head toward a technician, Wilhoit slammed the bathroom door shut and ran out of a second door in the bathroom.

The sheriff’s office said Wilhoit knocked a nurse to the ground and ran out of the hospital. The sheriff’s office said they were able to track Wilhoit to a camper located at 303 North Massachusetts Avenue.

Deputies said they cleared the camper and located Wilhoit inside a closet. He was arrested, taken back tot he hospital and then to the Campbell County Jail.

