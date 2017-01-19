American Humane investigating ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ incident

Associated Press Published:

(TMZ)
(TMZ)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organization that ensures animal safety on film and television productions is investigating whether a frightened dog was forced into churning waters during the making of “A Dog’s Purpose.”

A spokesman for American Humane said Wednesday that it has suspended its safety representative who worked on that film and is hiring an independent investigator to explore the matter.

The incident came to light Wednesday when celebrity site TMZ.com posted a minute-long video it says was shot during production of “A Dog’s Purpose.” It shows a German shepherd apparently terrified to get into a pool and a trainer forcing the dog into the water.

Universal Pictures, which is releasing “A Dog’s Purpose” on Jan. 27, has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s