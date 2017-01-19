2 low scoring Knox County restaurants re-inspected

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This week, two Knoxville-area restaurants that scored low health inspection grades were re-inspected. Reinspections are required under state rules when a restaurant scores what are called “risk factor” violations, problems that could potentially make customers ill.

Brown Bag, 10649 Hardin Valley Road – Grade: 77 New Grade: 97

In Hardin Valley, the Brown Bag scored a 77 with several critical violations noted in the report: flies in the kitchen, improper food temperatures.
After it was reinspected, the grade is now a respectable 97.

Under guidelines, inspectors are paying close attention to these risk factors that could lead to foodborne illness.
Risk factors at a second restaurant have been corrected recently as well.

Previous story: Dirty dishes, flies found at West Knox County restaurant

On Oak Ridge Highway, Bella Roma Pizza has was also re-inspected. The original grade of 80 was upgraded to a 97.

Web Extra: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

No re-inspections will be required at the top scoring restaurants this week.

Top scores of the week:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 11431 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100
  • Full Service BBQ, 10348 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
  • Firehouse Subs, 5226 N. Broadway – Grade: 100
  • Papa John’s, 7036 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
  • EB’s Eats & Treats, 4620 Mill Branch Lane – Grade: 100
  • Burger King, 5310 Middlebrook Pike – Grade: 100
  • A Dopo Sourdough Pizza, 516 Williams Street – Grade: 100
  • Knox Burgers, 4877 Broadway – Grade: 99
  • Kobe Japanese Grill, 6917 Maynardville – Grade: 99
  • Sanctuary Vegan Cafe, 151 N. Seven Oaks Drive – Grade: 99
  • Arby’s, 2750 Schaad Road – Grade: 99
  • Wright’s Cafeteria, 5403 Middlebrook Pike – Grade: 98

Restaurant inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every 6 months.

