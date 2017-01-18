New Pixar video shows how all of its movies are connected

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Pixar movies are known for their “Easter eggs.”

These are joke or references cleverly hidden in a scene. For example, many fans point out a Pizza Planet truck appears in almost ever Pixar movie.

For those “Easter eggs” that are more difficult to spot, Disney released a video on the official Toy Story Facebook page, revealing where you can see hidden Easter eggs in favorites like “Inside Out,” “Cars” and “Ratatouille.”

In Pixar’s “Finding Dory,” Riley Anderson, the main character in “Inside Out” can be seen on the other side of the glass when she is captured and put in a California aquarium.

Riley Anderson in Finding Dori View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Finding Dori (Pixar) Inside Out (Pixar) Inside Out (Pixar) (Pixar)

In the movie Inside Out, one of Riley Anderson’s memories involves a family photo next to a giant dinosaur statue on the side of the road. The statue is of Forrest Woodbrush, a Styracosaurus in the Pixar Movie “The Good Dinosaurs.”

Forrest Woodbush in Inside Out View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Good Dinosaurs (Pixar) The Good Dinosaurs (Pixar) Inside Out (Pixar) Inside Out (Pixar) Inside Out (Pixar) (Pixar)

Arlo, the dinosaur that appears in the same scene also makes a camio in one of the Monster Inc. films. A toy Arlo can be seen in one of the scare simulators at Monsters University.

Arlo in Monsters University View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Good Dinosaur (Pixar) The Good Dinosaur (Pixar) Monsters University (Pixar) Monsters University (Pixar) Monsters University (Pixar) (Pixar)

Sulley, one of the top scarers in the “Monsters Inc.” films can be seen in a wood carving in the movie Brave.

Lightning McQueen from “Cars” is a toy on the floord during a scene at Sunnyside Daycare in Toy Story 3. Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear, which is in the same scene of Toy Story 3 is on the floor in a scene from Pixar’s “Up.”

Lightning McQueen in Toy Story 3 and Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear in Up! View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cars (Pixar) Cars (Pixar) Toy Story 3 (Pixar) Toy Story 3 (Pixar) Toy Story 3 (Pixar) Toy Story 3 (Pixar) Toy Story 3 (Pixar) Up (Pixar) Up (Pixar) Up (Pixar) Up (Pixar)

In the Pixar movie “Wall-E,” the motorcycle Chef Skinner rides in “Ratatouille” is in a large pile of junk Wall-E picks through at the beginning of the film.

Bike from Ratatouille in Wall-E View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Wall-E (Pixar) Wall-E (Pixar) Ratatouille (Pixar) (Pixar)

Watch the video for yourself below to catch more references:

(Click here to watch on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app)