TBI investigates death of Cocke County 12-year-old

COCKE COUNTY (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 12 year old child in the Centerview Community of Cocke County, following a shooting, Jan. 17.

The TBI and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is assisting in the investigation.

The mother of the child called to inform dispatch that her son apparently shot himself.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to render first aid and CPR until EMS arrived to transport the child. The child was transported to the emergency room.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the circumstances of the situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and every person affected by this tragedy. I urge all citizens to step up and pray for everyone affected by the tragedy. The Centerview Community is a close community and this situation has already affected the lives of many,” said Cocke County sheriff Armando Fontes

No further information will be available until a determination has been made about what led up to the shooting.