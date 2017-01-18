National Weather Service offers storm spotter training classes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many people ask how they can learn more about severe weather.

Each year there is a storm spotter training classes provided by the National Weather Service offices in East Tennessee. The classes are free to the public and the information helps the WATE 6 Storm Team and the National Weather Service.

“The more you know about severe weather, the more we can rely on you for reports,” said WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers. “You are our eyes and ears out in the field and you can relay severe weather information to us and also to them.”

Here are some of the classes coming up in the next couple of weeks:

4 p.m. February 1 – Claiborne County High School

6 p.m. February 9 – McMinn County Emergency Operations Center

6:30 p.m. February 27th – Walter’s State Public Safety Building in Hamblen County

7 p.m. March 9 – Rockwod Community Center

10 a.m. March 11 – King Family Library in Sevier County

More: Information on spotter training classes