Many to particpate in Women’s March in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many will be traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the Women’s March the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. There will be a march in Downtown Knoxville for those who can not travel to the nation’s capital.

Organizers say the reason for the event is to be “in support of women’s rights, safety, and health, and in solidarity with the national Women’s march in Washington D.C.”

The march will be Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to not be violent (physical or verbal), to not damage property, to promote respect, and to not have weapons, alcohol or drugs at the event. Organizers say the event is non-partisan and is not meant to “criticize politicians or political parties.

