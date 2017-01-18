Many to participate in Women’s March events across East Tennessee

Related Coverage Knoxville women marching in capital day after inauguration

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many will be traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the Women’s March the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. There will be marches across East Tennessee for those who can’t travel to the nation’s capital.

Students at the University of Tennessee will be marching on campus from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers for the march in Downtown Knoxville say the reason for the event is to be “in support of women’s rights, safety, and health, and in solidarity with the national Women’s march in Washington D.C.”

The march will be Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m at Market Square

Organizers say the event is non-partisan and is not meant to “criticize politicians or political parties.

Participants are encouraged to not be violent (physical or verbal), to not damage property, to promote respect, and to not have weapons, alcohol or drugs at the event.

There will be a march in Anderson County on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

The event will also feature a live-stream of the Women’s March on Washington, refreshments and child care.

