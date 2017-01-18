KPD: 3 stabbed at Knoxville residence

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three people were stabbed in Downtown Knoxville early Wednesday morning.

Knoxville police responded to the call at 414 Citico Street around 4:58 a.m. Two men and one woman was found with deep cuts. Investigators believe the injuries were from a sharp object.

According to the report, the three residents got into a fight. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no more information at this time.

