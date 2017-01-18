Knoxville police search for missing man with dementia

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man with dementia.

Richard E. Gattis, 65, was reported missing Tuesday from his home on Bellaire Avenue. His granddaughter said he was last seen Sunday just after midnight. Family says he has dementia and has wandered off before, but returned on his own a couple of days later.

Investigators and family members have looked in all locations Gattis is known to frequent, but have not found him. It is possible he is with someone family does not know. Gattis does not have a cell phone or vehicle.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his location should call (865) 215-7212 or 911.