Federal grant to help workers affected by Sevier County wildfires

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The State of Tennessee has received a nearly $6 million grant from the United States Department of Labor to help with recovery efforts after the wildfires in Sevier County.

The labor department approved a National Dislocated Worker Grant with $2 million released initially to create disaster relief employment for people to help clean up and recovery efforts.

“The Department will receive the initial funding up-front, the remaining monies will be used as needed to assist in the recovery effort,” said Commissioner Burns Phillips. “My team will work with leaders of the Local Workforce Development Area in Sevier County to identify which local programs will best utilize these funds.”

The grant is expected to help around 200 Tennessee workers.