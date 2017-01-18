3 arrested for drug charges in Kentucky

WOODBINE (WATE) – Three people were arrested after deputies found a car on the side of the road in Whitley County, Kentucky Monday night.

Investigators say a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle was found off of Mosley Branch in Woodbine around 9:30 p.m. Deputies found Walker Jones, 46, and Conda Jones, 49, inside the car. The two appeared to be under the influence and seemed to be “very tense and hyper,” according to the report.

Walker Jones claimed that the vehicle got stuck and he was trying to move the car when deputies arrived at the scene. A straw used for smoking methamphetamine was found on the passenger side of the vehicle. The report says two pieces of aluminum foil and three bags with a white crystal substance believed to be meth were found inside of Conda Jones’ pocket.

Walter Jones faces charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no operators license, no insurance and failure to register a vehicle.

Conda Jones, of Jellico, faces charges for public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription of controlled substance not in original container.

After the two were arrested, one of the deputies spotted a man walking near Browns Creek Road. Trenton Lawson, 19, was under the influence of marijuana and suboxon, according to the report. The deputy found three needles inside Lawson’s pocket.

Lawson faces charges for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.