WATE 6 On Your Side officially part of Nexstar Media Group

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side officially became part of Nexstar Media Group on Tuesday afternoon. The station was previously owned by Media General.

Nexstar now owns 171 stations across the country, including several in Tennessee. Besides Knoxville, Nexstar Media Group has properties in Memphis, Nashville, Jackson and Johnson City.

“Our teams consistently leverage localism to bring news, entertainment, information, services and value to consumers and advertisers through Nexstar’s television, digital and mobile media platforms, and their dedication is reflected in our strong standings in the local communities where we operate. The focus of our corporate, station-level and digital teams on local leadership, local vision and local targeting is the foundation of our positive near- and long-term financial outlook,” said Nexstar Chairman, President, and CEO Perry Sook.